Turkey reinstates restrictions after sharp virus cases rise

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey is reinstating weekend lockdowns in most of Turkey’s provinces and will also impose restrictions over the Muslim holy month of Ramadan following a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections. Virus infections in Turkey have soared less than a month after the country relaxed restrictions in some provinces under a so-called “controlled normalization” effort. The number of confirmed daily infections are now matching the record numbers that were reported in December. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced late Monday full weekend lockdown will resume in 58 out of the country’s 81 provinces. Restaurants will be able to serve take-away meals only during the upcoming month of Ramadan when mass gatherings will be barred.