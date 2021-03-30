Teen who shot Floyd video says he was ‘begging for his life’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The teenager who shot the widely seen video of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer charged in his death testified Tuesday that she began recording because “it wasn’t right, he was suffering, he was in pain.”

Eighteen-year-old Darnella Frazier said she sent her cousin into the store at the scene because she didn’t want her to see “a man terrified, scared, begging for his life.”

Earlier, a man who was among onlookers shouting at Derek Chauvin to get off Floyd last May says he called 911 to report a murder after Floyd was removed by paramedics.

Prosecutors led off their case by playing portions of Frazier's video, which sent waves of outrage around the globe.

