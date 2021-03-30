Stay safe when sharing the road with farm vehicles

ELEVA (WQOW) - Within the next month, you may start to encounter more farm vehicles on rural roadways as farmers gear up for this year's growing season.

Even if you're in a hurry and find yourself stuck behind a slow-moving vehicle, you still need to follow the rules of the road. Don't drive recklessly.

This means the rules are the same as they are for passing a car. You cannot pass farm equipment in a no-passing zone, as marked with a double yellow line, or a solid yellow line on your side of the road.



Local farmer and Wisconsin Farmer's Union representative Ed Gorell, from Eleva, said he's personally had close calls with reckless drivers while moving large equipment, and knows other farmers who have been hit.

"Just don't be in such a hurry," cautioned Gorell. "That piece of farm equipment generally isn't travelling more than a quarter of a mile from one field to the next. If it is, you can bet that the farm operator is probably looking for a field access road, or a wide point, or somewhere where it can pull off to allow traffic to pass safely."

Gorell said he's noticed an uptick in traffic over the past 30 years as rural populations have grown, and said that some equipment is wider than it used to be, making it harder to pass.



Remember, never pass in a no-passing zone, pay attention to your surroundings and be aware of hills that make it impossible to see oncoming traffic.