Special Weather Statement issued March 30 at 8:19AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
The combination of gusty winds, low humidity in the afternoon and
dry conditions will produce elevated fire weather conditions this
afternoon. West to northwest winds will be sustained at speeds of
15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph. The humidity will fall
into the 20 to 30 percent range this afternoon and should be
lowest over central and portions of western Wisconsin.
Any fire could quickly spread in these conditions, so avoid
outdoor burning and report any wildfires to local authorities.
Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution with off-road vehicles or
equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Extinguish
and dispose of cigarettes properly.