Pres. Biden’s dog involved in another biting incident

(CNN) — The Biden’s’ rescue dog ‘Major’ has been involved in a biting incident for a second time.

It happened on the White House south lawn Monday afternoon.

Two people with knowledge of the incident said it involved a National Park Service employee and it required medical attention from the White House medical unit.

Major is a 3-year-old German Shepherd the Biden’s adopted in 2018.

The first biting incident last month was described as a nip as Major was getting acclimated to his new surroundings.

The White House said out of an abundance of caution Major was sent to the Biden’s Delaware home where he received training, before returning to Washington D.C.