No ruling in case deciding fate of DACA immigration program

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge did not immediately rule on a closely watched case over the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which confers limited protections on hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought into the U.S. as children. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen on Tuesday set an early April deadline for lawyers on both sides to provide more information. Texas heads a coalition of Republican-led states who want Hanen to invalidate the DACA program, instituted in 2012 by former President Barack Obama. Defending the program is the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund and a group of Democrat-led states.