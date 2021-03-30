NFL adds 17th game to schedule, Packers to play Chiefs

(WQOW) - The Green Bay Packers will play 17 regular season games in 2021.

NFL owners approved the additional regular season game at their virtual meeting on Tuesday, the first change to the schedule structure since 1978.

The Packers' extra game will be in Kansas City against the Chiefs. A finalized game schedule for each NFL team will be released later this spring.

Other 17th game matchups for the NFC North include:

Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers

Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos

The matchups feature teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their division the previous season. The conferences will alternate hosting the extra game, starting with the AFC in 2021.

Every team will play 17 games with one bye week and will host 10 games - either nine regular-season games and one preseason game or eight regular-season games and two preseason games.

The Packers' 2021 opponents: