Newsmax keeps most, not all, of post-election samplers

NEW YORK (AP) — The conservative network Newsmax is an illustration of how statistics can tell a different story depending on how you look at them. The cable network’s ratings shot up in November after then-President Donald Trump urged his viewers to check them out. But following President Biden’s inauguration, the Nielsen company says Newsmax’s audience is down 24 percent from that heady period. Yet if you look at how few people were watching last October, before Trump’s endorsement, the post-inauguration numbers are actually up 258 percent. It indicates that a majority of the viewers Newsmax gained in November have stuck around.