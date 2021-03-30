N Carolina authorities ID car in fatal road rage shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — Investigators have identified the car involved in a road rage shooting on a North Carolina highway that left a Pennsylvania woman dead last week. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect vehicle is a silver, four-door Chevrolet Malibu manufactured between 2008 and 2013 with a North Carolina license plate. It’s believed to be the car from which someone fired shots that killed 47-year-old Julie Eberly of Manheim, Pennsylvania. Her husband was not injured. Authorities say the couple’s vehicle came close to the shooter’s vehicle while merging into another lane on Interstate 95, north of Lumberton. The couple was driving to the beach.