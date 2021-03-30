More pharmacy chains to offer COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Seven more pharmacy chains are set to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots in Wisconsin. The state Department of Health Services announced Tuesday that seven new chains will receive vaccine this week as part of the federal retail pharmacy program. The chains include Costco; CVS; Hy-Vee; Good Neighbor and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation; Health Mart; Medicine Shoppe and Cardinal Health; and Topco. All in all, 595 pharmacies will be able to order nearly 95,000 first doses from the federal government. The allocation is on top to Wisconsin’s total allocation. People can schedule appointments with the chains through their web sites, by calling them or using the state health department’s online vaccine provider map.