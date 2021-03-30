Menomonie man accused of luring woman into his car outside EC bar, sexually assaulting her

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A Menomonie man could spend more than 39 years in prison for allegedly convincing an intoxicated woman to get inside his car where she said he sexually assaulted her.

Larry A. Young, 28, is charged with stalking resulting in bodily harm, strangulation, attempted 2nd degree sexual assault and 4th degree sexual assault.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Eau Claire County Court:

The victim told police she was out at bars on Water Street on March 17.

She said Young drove up to her and said her friends had called him to pick her up, so she got in the car.

While she was in the car she said Young rubbed her leg and then pulled into a storage unit area and said he needed payment. The victim said her friends would pay him and he replied he wasn't looking for money.

That is when she said Young started touching her over her clothing and choked her to the point where she struggled to breathe. She said Young tried ripping her pants and she poked him in the eye and ran away.

Police checked surveillance video and identified his car.

On March 26, police saw Young driving downtown and seemingly watching the crowds. They called in undercover female officers and say Young repeatedly tried to coerce them into his car.

If convicted, Young faces a maximum penalty of 39 years and three months in prison.