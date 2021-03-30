Memorial soccer blanks North in season opener

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Jared Nunez recorded a hat trick and the Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer team topped Eau Claire North 9-0 Tuesday in the first match of the season for both teams.

The alternate fall season runs through mid May. North and Memorial will play again on April 15 at Memorial High School.

Holmen volleyball rallies past Memorial

The Memorial High School volleyball team won the opening set Tuesday, but dropped the next three in a loss to Holmen High School.

The Vikings remained undefeated in the alternate fall season.

Brenna Bruchert led Memorial with 15 kills. Kayla Sorenson added 21 digs and Emma Miller provided 22 assists.

Memorial will host North on Monday.