Lawmakers weigh in on Evers’ stimulus spending

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - As part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Wisconsin will receive over five billion dollars in stimulus funds. Now, area lawmakers are weighing in on how they believe Gov. Tony Evers should spend it.

Tuesday afternoon, Western Wisconsin Republican representatives met outside Bloomer Telephone Company to propose what they say needs to be considered when dividing these funds.

State Republicans said that while they can find common ground with some of Evers' allotment proposals, such as help for small businesses and boosting the rural economy, they stressed other issues that need to be a focus. These include expanding broadband access and delivering aid to Wisconsin households hit hard by the pandemic.

Rep. Shannon Zimmerman (R - River Falls) said the way this funding is spent should represent all of Wisconsin, not just major cities like Madison and Milwaukee.

"The role of finance in the Legislature is to help represent the broader Wisconsin, and all the people you see up here today represent rural parts of Wisconsin, the DNA, the backbone of our great state," Zimmerman said. "And to me, it is imperative that those people are represented and help determine where these funds go."

Rep. Jodi Emerson (D - Eau Claire) said that while representing the needs of her district is a priority, the needs of the state as a whole should be the focus of this spending.

She explained that given Gov. Evers was elected by Wisconsinites, he should be trusted to distribute the money in a way that benefits everyone.

"Does Milwaukee, does Madison, does Superior, does Green Bay have more pressing needs than Eau Claire does? I'm not going to know that because that's not my responsibility," Emerson said. "So, that's where having the governor, having these statewide agencies, have a better idea of going on. That's why it's important that the executive branch is responsible for these monies, too."

On Monday, Gov. Evers announced he plans to spend $2.5 billion of the ARPA money on the state's COVID-9 response, aid to small businesses, infrastructure, and tourism.