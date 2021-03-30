Japan, Indonesia sign arms transfer pact amid China concerns

TOKYO (AP) — Japan and Indonesia have signed a pact allowing the transfer of Japanese defense equipment and technology to Jakarta as the two countries strengthen their military ties in the face of China’s increasingly assertive activity in the region. The agreement came during “two plus two” security talks among the foreign and defense ministers of the two countries, which share concerns about China’s growing influence and territorial claims in the East and South China seas. The meeting came two weeks after Japan and its key ally, the United States, held security talks in which they condemned Chinese “coercion and aggression” in Asia.