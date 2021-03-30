Janitor gets 20 years for camera in girls’ locker room

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former janitor at a Florida high school has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for hiding a camera in a girls’ locker room. Records show 45-year-old Jason Brian Goff was sentenced last week in Jacksonville federal court. He pleaded guilty in September to attempted production of child pornography. According to a plea agreement, two 14-year-old girls reported a suspected camera in August 2019 at Clay High School in Green Cove Springs. Officials found a cell phone taped to the inside wall of an unassigned locker. Prosecutors say a video on the phone showed girls changing, along with a shot of Goff’s school ID badge.