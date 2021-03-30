IRS warns of phishing scam targeting colleges, universities

The Internal Revenue Service has issued a warning about a phishing scam targeting students and staff at colleges and universities. The fraudulent emails display the IRS logo and use various subject lines such as “Tax Refund Payment” or “Recalculation of your tax refund payment.” The emails ask people to click a link and submit a form to claim their refund. The phishing website then requests people provide personal information. The IRS says taxpayers who believe they may have provided identity thieves with their information should consider immediately obtaining an Identity Protection PIN, which is a six-digit number that helps prevent identity thieves from filing fraudulent tax returns in the victim’s name.