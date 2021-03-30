Firefighter blocked from helping Floyd returns to stand

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis firefighter who broke down as she recounted how a police officer prevented her from helping George Floyd is resuming testimony Wednesday in the trial of the fired police officer charged in Floyd’s death. Genevieve Hansen said Tuesday that she came upon Derek Chauvin restraining Floyd while out on a walk last Memorial Day. Hansen says she immediately recognized Floyd needed medical attention but another officer forced her and others back onto a sidewalk. She was one of several onlookers to describe their frustration, anger and despair as they begged Chauvin to take his knee off Floyd’s neck.