Evers announces everyone 16+ in WI will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on April 5

MADISON (WQOW) - Starting the day after Easter, everyone in Wisconsin, regardless of profession or health status, will be able to get the vaccine as long as they are at least 16 years old.

That was the announcement from Gov. Tony Evers' office on Tuesday afternoon.

"Expanding COVID19 vaccine eligibility today marks a major milestone in our work to overcome this pandemic and bounce back together," Evers said in a tweet. "Thank you to all the folks in public health, vaccinators, and staff helping make this possible. Let's keep it up, Wisconsin!"

The governor said to date 2.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Wisconsin.

According to the state, vaccine providers will prioritize previously-eligible groups like essential workers and folks with medical conditions.

This is a developing story and will be updated as News 18 learns more.