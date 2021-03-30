Epic Games complains about Apple to UK competition watchdog

LONDON (AP) — Epic Games has submitted a complaint about Apple to the U.K. competition watchdog, which is investigating the iPhone maker over its dominant position in app distribution. Epic Games is the maker of the popular video game Fortnite. Its move on Tuesday is the latest salvo in its bitter battle over Apple’s App Store that includes legal challenges in the United States and Australia and an antitrust complaint in the European Union. The U.K. complaint accuses Apple of anticompetitive behavior and setting strict rules on app distribution and payments in alleged violation of British competition rules. Apple said Epic wants to operate under different rules than the ones that apply to all other developers.