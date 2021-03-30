Embattled Central African Republic president begins 2nd term

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — President Faustin Archange Touadera has been sworn in for a second term in Central African Republic as his government faces a growing threat from armed rebels. Touadera, who won the December election with about 53% of the vote, said Tuesday that the country risks “falling into the traps of the past.” A peace deal between the government and 14 rebel groups was signed in February 2019 but violence blamed on former president Francois Bozize and his allies has thrown that agreement into doubt. In January, rebels tried to seize the capital but were repelled by security forces after intense fighting on the city’s outskirts.