Eau Claire ranks #5 on list of most livable small cities in U.S.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The city of Eau Claire is once again ranked as a top place to live in the country.

A financial technology company called SmartAsset ranked Eau Claire as number 5 on its 2021 list of the nation's most livable cities.

The study analyzed data from 291 cities, including home affordability, the percentage of residents below the poverty line, average commute time, and the concentration of restaurants, bars, entertainment and health care establishments.

The study found that Eau Claire has the third-fastest commute time with an average length of about 15 minutes, and it's ranked 22 out of 291 for its high number of healthcare establishments.

Officials say if the work-from-home lifestyle goes on past the pandemic, it could indirectly help bring people to the area.

"A lot of those individuals may have the opportunity to want to move here in Eau Claire, live here, but actually work for a company outside the area," said David Minor, President and CEO of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce. "So it's a good opportunity for us, for the area, to really capitalize on this, and how do we draw people to our community to live and breathe, to spend their money, to invest their money here?"

In 2020 SmartAsset named Eau Claire the third most livable small city.

Eight out of the top 10 cities in this year's study are located in Midwestern states, with two in Missouri, two in Wisconsin, two in Indiana, and two in Iowa.