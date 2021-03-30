Democrats dispute police report in Georgia lawmaker’s arrest

ATLANTA (AP) — Allies of a Democratic lawmaker arrested last week during a protest of Georgia’s new Republican-backed election law are pushing back on a police report that compares that protest to the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob in January. Democratic Rep. Park Cannon was arrested Thursday after she said she wanted to see GOP Gov. Brian Kemp sign the legislation, which adds new restrictions on mail voting, into law. Cannon was charged with obstruction of law enforcement and disruption of the General Assembly and was released from jail later that evening. Lt. G.D. Langford said in an incident report that the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was in the back of his mind during the arrest.