Crews battling Black Hills wildfires hampered by strong wind

NEMO, S.D. (AP) — High winds are hampering firefighters battling wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The wildfires have forced the evacuations of more than 400 homes and closed Mount Rushmore. Three separate wildfires are burning northwest of Rapid City. The largest is near Schroeder Road in the Nemo area. Officials say at least one home has been destroyed. Two other fires are burning southwest of Rapid City, near Keystone. The National Weather Service says gusty northwest winds are continuing Tuesday across the western South Dakota plains. Winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 55 mph are expected.