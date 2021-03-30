Skip to Content

Cold air after last night’s big temp drop will last through the start of April

The only common parameter that today shares with yesterday is the wind speeds. Gusts again topped out well into the 30s for most, though unlike yesterday the gusts above 40 were not as prevalent.

The difference was in the direction of the wind. The wind out of the south yesterday brought warm air to the Chippewa Valley with Eau Claire's high topping out at 70.

Overnight, the wind direction shifted to being from the west. That carried in colder air. Lows this morning bottomed out in the low to mid 30s across the area.

For Eau Claire, the morning low of 36 degrees was 34 degrees colder than yesterday's afternoon high of 70. Temperatures will continue to trend chilly through Thursday.

Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 20s and even possibly some teens to the north with lows tomorrow night in the teens likely even in Eau Claire. The wind will only subside a little bit, with 10-25 mph sustained winds continuing tonight through tomorrow with gusts into the 30s.

This wind means that morning wind chills tomorrow will be near or possibly even below 10 degrees in some spots! The wind will be lighter for Thursday, April 1 and sunshine will bring high temperatures back into the 40s after a cold start in the teens.

A southerly breeze returns Friday which will warm Western Wisconsin back to near 60 with another burst of 70s likely for Easter weekend. Scattered April shower chances arrive late Sunday night and last through early next week.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

