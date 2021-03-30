Brisk and breezy, back to 30s and 40s

We'll head towards the bottom of the temperature rollercoaster Tuesday and Wednesday after we hit 70 on Monday for the first time since November 9th, 2020.

Mother nature wastes no time swinging a strong cold front through the upper Midwest Tuesday, which will keep us breezy and brisk.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s early Tuesday morning before slightly recovering into the mid 40s. It will be mostly cloudy with wind speeds from 10 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.

Radar may look active early Tuesday and again Wednesday morning as the cold front passes and return flow kicks up the chance for some drizzle/flurries.

Dew points are very dry across the region which will likely limit the precipitation from reaching the ground. This is what we call "virga", when rain or snow evaporates prior to making it to the ground.

This colder pool of air lasts through Thursday before we rebound into Easter weekend. Sunshine comes back, the winds calm down, and we get back to the 50s, 60s and 70s.