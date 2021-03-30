Breonna Taylor’s death: A push to limit no-knock warrants

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have passed a partial-ban on no-knock warrants, more than a year after the death of Breonna Taylor during a police raid on the Black woman’s home. The legislation approved Tuesday heads to Gov. Andy Beshear. Taylor was an emergency medical technician who was shot at her Louisville apartment after being roused from sleep by police during a drug raid. A no-knock warrant was approved as part of the narcotics investigation, but no drugs were found at her home. A grand jury later indicted one officer on wanton endangerment charges in September for shooting into a neighbor’s apartment. But no officers were charged in her death.