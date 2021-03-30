Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — In another rebuke to Trump-era policies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will scrap a blueprint championed by his predecessor to limit U.S. promotion of human rights abroad to causes favored by conservatives like religious freedom. A State Department official says Blinken on Tuesday will “decisively” repudiate a report that called for American diplomats to focus primarily on those issues in their dealings with foreign governments. The official says Blinken will junk the findings of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s Commission on Unalienable Rights that sought to pare down the freedoms prioritized in U.S. foreign policy. Human rights advocates condemned the report for ignoring reproductive and LGBTQ rights when Pompeo unveiled it last year.