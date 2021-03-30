Australia to build guided missiles to boost defense capacity

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia says it will begin building its own guided missiles in close collaboration with the U.S. as it seeks to boost its defense capabilities. Citing the “changing global environment,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison says it will partner with a weapons manufacturer to build the missiles in a plan that will create thousands of jobs as well as export opportunities. Morrison says the plan is part of a huge 10-year investment in defense and the defense industry. He says creating that capability on home soil is essential to Australia’s defense.