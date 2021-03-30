An unwelcome prank: Volkswagen purposely hoodwinks reporters

NEW YORK (AP) — Journalists are wary of looking out for pranksters around April Fool’s Day, but this time it came from a multi-billion dollar corporation. Volkswagen admitted that it hoodwinked reporters at several news organization with the fake news that it was changing its name in America to “Voltswagen.” It was all an attempt to promote a new electric utility vehicle, but it angered news organizations who take their reputations for accuracy very seriously. The Associated Press said the deliberate release of false information “hurts accurate journalism and the public good.” VW admitted to the deception late Tuesday.