Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 1:56PM CDT until March 29 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 1:56PM CDT until March 29 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
* WHAT…South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph.
Strongest wind gusts west of the Mississippi River.
* WHERE…Southwest into central Wisconsin, north central and
northeast Iowa, and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down. High profile vehicles may be
difficult to drive, especially on west to east roads.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.