Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 11:59AM CDT until March 29 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 11:59AM CDT until March 29 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNUpdated
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.