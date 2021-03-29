Skip to Content

Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 11:59AM CDT until March 29 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Updated
Last updated today at 5:10 pm
11:59 am Weather Alert

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

More Stories

Skip to content