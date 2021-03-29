Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 10:13AM CDT until March 29 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph

expected. Strongest wind gusts west of the Mississippi River.

* WHERE…Southwest into central Wisconsin, north central and

northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Some minor tree branch damage could occur as well as

unsecured items being blown around. High profile vehicles may be

difficult to drive, especially on west to east roads.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.