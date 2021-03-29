Wind Advisory from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT

Wind Advisory from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Eau Claire County
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.
* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&