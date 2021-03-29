Wind Advisory from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Trempealeau County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING…

* TIMING…This afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS…20 to 30 mph, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. The highest

winds will be in open areas of Minnesota and Iowa, as well as

on ridge tops in Wisconsin.

* IMPACTS…Some minor tree branch damage could occur as well as

unsecured items being blown around. High profile vehicles

traveling on east-west roads will be challenged by the wind

gusts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 mph or wind

gusts of 45 mph or stronger are expected. Winds this strong can

make driving difficult…especially for high profile vehicles.

Use extra caution. In addition, any grass fire could spread

quickly in these winds, avoid outdoor burning.

&&