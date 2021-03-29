US offers $10 million reward for info on Hezbollah operative

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is offering a $10 million reward for information on a Hezbollah operative who was convicted last year in the assassination of Lebanon’s former prime minister Rafik Hariri. The State Department says the reward will be given to anyone who provides information preventing Salim Jamil Ayyash from planning or engaging in any attack against a U.S. citizen or American interests. Monday’s announcement said Ayyash reports to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and is known to have been involved in efforts to harm American troops. An international tribunal convicted Ayyash in absentia and sentenced him to five life sentences on charges related to the 2005 suicide truck bombing in Beirut that killed Hariri.