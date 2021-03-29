UN experts pull back on corruption claims against Yemen

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. panel of experts monitoring sanctions against Yemen has pulled back from its claims of corruption and money laundering by the government, central bank and a United Arab Emirates-based holding corporation. It says a preliminary review of new information has found no evidence. The panel says in letters obtained by The Associated Press on Monday that it is at least temporarily withdrawing the allegations. The panel claimed in a Jan. 25 report that Yemen’s government implemented a scheme to illegally divert to traders $423 million of Saudi money meant to buy food for millions in need.