Uber deal: Twins lock up pitcher Dobnak for long term

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins signed right-hander Randy Dobnak to a $9.25 million, five-year contract that includes three club options to extend and increase the deal with the overachieving former ride-share driver. Dobnak went 6-4 with a 4.05 ERA in 10 starts last season, before hitting a slump and being sent to the team’s alternate training site. The bespectacled, mustachioed 26-year-old became a cult hero after his major league debut in 2019. He went undrafted out of Division II Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia. He was pitching in an obscure independent league in Michigan when the Twins discovered him.