Tribeca plans in-person, outdoor film festival for June

NEW YORK (AP) — The Tribeca Film Festival says Monday that it plans to hold its 20th edition in-person and with outdoor screenings spread throughout New York’s five boroughs in June. The festival, traditionally held in spring and canceled last year due to the pandemic — will instead turn to the summer for its next edition, spanning 12 days beginning June 9. Tribeca will screen films at outdoor venues around the city, as well as with a traveling 40-foot HD screen. Major film festivals — the Berlin International Film Festival and the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas — have thus far turned to virtual editions.