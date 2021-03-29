Strong wind brought 70s into parts of Western Wisconsin

Eau Claire has yet to hit 70 today, but that could still happen up until sunset at 7:30 this evening. If it does, it'll be the first of the year and the first 70 degree high since November 9 of last year. That was later than the average last 70 and today would be almost two weeks before the average first 70 of they year.

Highs in the low to mid 70s were widespread across the border into Minnesota, but as of late afternoon not many places outside of the Mississippi and St. Croix river valleys were able to hit that 70 degree mark.

Gusts today topped out between 30 and 40 mph in the Chippewa Valley, with gusts as high as 50 mph in the flatter areas of Minnesota. The warmth wasn't as enjoyable as it could have been, though, because of today's wind. Gusts are at their strongest of the day this evening, and will subside a bit to the the 20s and 30s from late tonight through the middle of the week.

Winds like we saw today were enough to at least knock over trash cans, with several tipped over in the street. Again, while the wind continues this evening, the gusts will go down a notch late tonight and tomorrow, with a breeze continuing for much of the week.

Unfortunately, while the wind is forecast to continue, temperatures will go back downhill. That's due to the wind direction switching from out of the south today to out of the west or even northwest overnight through tomorrow.

That happens as a cold front passes, but the front will not have much moisture. There is a slight chance late tonight into early tomorrow morning for some sprinkles or flurries, but nothing will last too long or add up to anything more than a trace. There will also be clouds associated with the cold front, but there will be some partial clearing tomorrow afternoon.

Temps will fall with lows in the 30s tonight, highs only in mid 40s tomorrow, and lows in the 20s, possibly teens tomorrow night through Thursday morning before temps start to climb again for the weekend.

After tonight's small chance for precip, there's another very small chance tomorrow night. Other than that, precipitation chances remain slim and we remain abnormally dry as we head into April. April showers are possible early next week, but it's too early to tell if they'll even affect us, let alone if rain will be beneficial.