Strand named co-WIAC Coach of the Year

MADISON (WQOW) - For the second year in a row, UW-Eau Claire women's hockey head coach Erik Strand is the WIAC Coach of the Year.

The Blugolds' bench boss shared the honor Monday with UW-River Falls' head coach Joe Cranston.

After battling for the O'Brien Cup earlier this month, the two teams secured nine of the 12 spots on the 2021 All-WIAC Women's Ice Hockey team on Monday.

Here is a full list of WIAC hockey honors:

2021 All-WIAC Women’s Ice Hockey Team

Name, School, Year, Position, Hometown (Previous Team)

Holly Eckers, River Falls, Freshman, Defense, Shakopee, Minn. (Shakopee HS)

Alex Hantge, River Falls, Freshman, Forward, Hutchinson, Minn. (Hutchinson HS)

Callie Hoff, River Falls, Senior, Forward, Hermantown, Minn. (Proctor-Hermantown HS)

Ella Ierino, Eau Claire, Junior, Defense, Duluth, Minn. (Duluth HS)

Sophia Leong, River Falls, Junior, Defense, Apple Valley, Minn. (Apple Valley HS)

Nicole Neuberger, Stevens Point, Junior, Forward, Minnetrista, Minn. (Orono HS)

Jordan O’Connor, River Falls, Freshman, Goalie, Prairie du Sac, Wis. (Sauk Prairie HS)

Bree Osborne, Eau Claire, Senior, Defense, West St. Paul, Minn. (Cretin Derham Hall HS)

Emma Peterson, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward, Superior, Wis. (Superior HS)

Olivia Schultz, Stevens Point, Junior, Goalie, Maplewood, Minn. (Tartan HS)

Amanda Sergent, Superior, Senior, Forward, Eagle River, Wis. (Northland Pines HS)

Abigail Stow, River Falls, Junior, Forward, Eau Claire, Wis. (Memorial HS)



Honorable Mention

Emma Berthiaume, Stevens Point, Senior, Defense, South Haven, Minn. (Hutchinson HS)

Jenna Byfuglien, Superior, Junior, Defense, Roseau, Minn. (Roseau HS)

Jenna Curtis, Superior, Senior, Forward, Webster, Wis. (Webster HS)

Amber Heidenreich, Superior, Senior, Forward, Phillips, Wis. (Hayward HS)

Karadyn Kiviaho, Northland, Junior, Forward, Thunder Bay, Ont. (HTI)

Stephanie Martin, Eau Claire, Junior, Goalie, Yorktown, Va. (Elmira College)

Cassie Newcomer, Stevens Point, Senior, Forward, McFarland, Wis. (Madison Capitols)

Samantha Scherling, Eau Claire, Sophomore, Forward, Rogers, Minn. (Rogers HS)

Kayla Schubert, River Falls, Freshman, Defense, Mantorville, Minn. (Kasson-Mantorville HS)

Kora Torkelson, River Falls, Senior, Forward, Thief River Falls, Minn. (Thief River Falls HS)



All-Sportsmanship Team

Alana Achterkirch, Stevens Point, Senior, Forward, St. Michael, Minn. (North Wright County HS)

Coriander Dehlin, Northland, Senior, Forward/Defense, Viroqua, Wis. (Viroqua HS)

Tessa Jorde, Superior, Junior, Forward, Thief River Falls, Minn. (Lincoln HS)

Bree Osborne, Eau Claire, Senior, Defense, West St. Paul, Minn. (Cretin Derham Hall HS)

Sam Young, River Falls, Senior, Forward, Superior, Wis. (Superior HS)



Player of the Year: Callie Hoff of River Falls

Newcomer of the Year: Alex Hantge of River Falls

Co-Coaches of the Year: Joe Cranston of River Falls and Erik Strand of Eau Claire

Judy Kruckman Co-Scholar-Athletes: Amber Heidenreich of Superior and Cassie Newcomer of Stevens Point