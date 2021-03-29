Staples, Office Depot will laminate vaccination cards for free

(WQOW) - Staples and Office Depot locations will vaccinate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free.

To get your vaccination card laminated at Office Depot, you will need to bring in a copy of one of their coupons, which are available here. The offered free laminations will end on July 25.

CNN cited a Staples spokesperson as saying that their free laminations do not have an end date.

The free laminations of vaccine cards may soon come in quite handy if activities like traveling require proof of vaccination.

There is an Office Max in Eau Claire which merged with Office Depot in 2017.

The Barron County Health Department put out a news release on March 24 saying the card given when you get your vaccine is not official record and you will need to get official record from the Wisconsin Immunization Registry.