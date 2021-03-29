Special Weather Statement issued March 29 at 9:15AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
A combination of unseasonably warm temperatures, gusty winds, and
a relatively dry air mass will produce elevated fire weather
conditions this afternoon across portions of northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota, and western Wisconsin. Relative humidity
will be lowest across portions of southwest and central Wisconsin,
dipping into the mid and upper 20s this afternoon. Southerly
winds of 20 to 30 mph will gust 40 to 50 mph, strongest west of
the Mississippi River.
Any fire could quickly spread in these conditions, so avoid
outdoor burning and report any wildfires to local authorities.
Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution with off-road vehicles or
equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Extinguish
and dispose of cigarettes properly.