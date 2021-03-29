Special Weather Statement issued March 29 at 5:04AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

A combination of well-above normal temperatures, gusty south

winds, and drier air will create elevated fire weather conditions

this afternoon and evening across east-central and southern

Minnesota, and western Wisconsin. Relative humidity values are

expected to drop to around 30% this afternoon, along with

southerly winds gusting as high as 45-50 mph.

Use caution if burning this afternoon, and always check with

local officials for the status of burn bans in your county.