Special Weather Statement issued March 29 at 5:04AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
A combination of well-above normal temperatures, gusty south
winds, and drier air will create elevated fire weather conditions
this afternoon and evening across east-central and southern
Minnesota, and western Wisconsin. Relative humidity values are
expected to drop to around 30% this afternoon, along with
southerly winds gusting as high as 45-50 mph.
Use caution if burning this afternoon, and always check with
local officials for the status of burn bans in your county.