Spain targets Africa in boost of diplomatic, business ties

MADRID (AP) — Spain has launched a diplomatic push into Africa, marking out the continent as a political priority with an ambitious plan to build closer economic and institutional ties. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Monday he wanted to “turn this decade … into the decade of Spain in Africa.” Spain had few colonial possessions in Africa compared with some other European countries, but Sánchez noted that the continent lies just a couple of dozen kilometers away from the southern Spanish coast. He described Spain as “Europe’s southern gateway” for Africa. Sánchez is due to visit Senegal and Angola from April 7-9.