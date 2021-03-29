Rebels leave beheaded bodies in streets of Mozambique town

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Fierce fighting for control of Mozambique’s strategic northern town of Palma is continuing for a sixth day, with heavily armed rebels fighting army, police and a private military outfit in several locations. Bodies lay in the streets Monday, many beheaded, according to several accounts, and thousands are estimated to be missing from the town, which held an estimated 70,000 before the attack began. The Islamic State group on Monday claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it is being carried out by the Islamic State Central Africa Province, according to the SITE extremist monitoring group. Rebels now control Palma’s banks, government offices, factories and army barracks, the statement says. It says rebels have killed more than 55 people.