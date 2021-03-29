No Oscars or sensitive art spark Hong Kong censorship fears

HONG KONG (AP) — Decisions in Hong Kong not to display a politically sensitive photograph in a museum exhibition and not broadcast the annual Academy Awards have prompted concerns that Beijing’s crackdown on dissent in the city is extending to arts and entertainment. Hong Kong authorities have taken a tougher stance on opposition following Beijing’s imposition of a national security law on the city. A local newspaper has suggested that critical comments about mainland China by the Beijing-born director of the Oscar-nominated film Nomadland, as well as the nomination of a short documentary about Hong Kong anti-government protests could be linked to the decision not to broadcast the ceremony this year.