Murder suspect recaptured after mistaken release from jail

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A murder suspect who was mistakenly released from a Southern California jail has been recaptured after a three-week manhunt. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says 24-year-old Steven Manzo was spotted Monday in the city of Buena Park as he got into a car that was stopped in the nearby city of Cypress. Manzo is charged with fatally shooting a 24-year-old father of two in 2018. He was mistakenly freed from a detention center near Los Angeles on March 9 after charges against him were dismissed and then refiled in order to reschedule a court hearing.