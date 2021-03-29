400 homes evacuated, Rushmore closed amid South Dakota fires

NEMO, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota have forced evacuations of at least 400 homes northwest of Rapid City and shut down Mount Rushmore. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Department said a fire that started near Schroeder Road in the Nemo area, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northwest of Rapid City, had burned as much as 11/2 square miles and was “still moving” on Monday afternoon. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, in Rapid City to oversee the response, said the fire started on private property. The Sheriff’s Department called it a “very active and dangerous scene.” Another blaze southwest of Rapid City caused Mount Rushmore National Memorial to close. A 42-mile stretch of Interstate 90 has been closed because of the fires.