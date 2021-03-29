Most Blugolds seniors staying for another football season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - They've invested for years. Now, it's time to receive the dividends.

UW-Eau Claire football head coach Wesley Beschorner said Monday most of his seniors have chosen to play again in 2021, utilizing the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Beschorner declined to say how many seniors elected to suit up again, 19 seniors were listed on the 2020 roster.

The decision to continue playing is a difficult one, as it involves reworking course loads and changing schedules to delay graduation. Beschorner said the talks with players have been open and honest.

"They've invested a lot in the program. They need to get what they invested in," he said.

Beschorner said he will address the size of his roster once spring practices are finished in late April or early May.

UW-Eau Claire has been practicing outdoors for a few weeks. With no games on the immediate horizon, the focus is on developing depth and playmakers.

Beschorner hired Austin Dickinson as defensive coordinator last fall. The team also needs a new wide receivers coach after Matt Tomsho departed for the NFL.

UWEC heavily recruiting Chippewa Valley

Beschorner said the Blugolds are going to recruit the doorstep of Eau Claire and outward.

"Those kids know how to work. They play multiple sports and they're still kind of your All-American kid that know how to practice really hard, be coached well," said Beschorner, who is in his second season as head coach. "We're going to continue to work really hard to get those guys to fall in love with this great place."