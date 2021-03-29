Merkel blames German ‘perfectionism’ for current virus woes

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has blamed her country’s difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic on “a tendency toward perfectionism.” In a lengthy television interview late Sunday she called for greater flexibility to tackle the latest surge in cases. Merkel acknowledged on public broadcaster ARD that mistakes were made by her government, including on plans for an Easter lockdown. The longtime leader also expressed frustration over the actions of some of Germany’s state governors, including members of her own party, who have resisted tougher restrictions they had previously agreed to. But Merkel said she stands by her pledge to offer every adult a vaccine by the end of the summer and insisted Germany still compares well with most of its neighboring countries.